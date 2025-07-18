Expat Eyes｜I witnessed the thriving development in China's Xinjiang

In October-November 2019, I made an unplanned stop in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region during my journey home. I'd heard so much about this mysterious region that I simply had to see it for myself - despite many people telling me "you can't go there." Without hesitation, I booked a ticket and found myself in Urumqi, checking into a hotel near the International Grand Bazaar.

The moment I stepped into the bazaar, I was stunned. The lively music and traditional dancing filled the air. "Is this China?" I wondered aloud. But indeed it was — and what's more, it was a place full of joyful people celebrating their culture.

This is actually my second visit to Xinjiang, and after six days here, I'm almost at a loss for words. The impressions have been overwhelming — in the best possible way. What I've seen borders on unbelievable.

The agricultural developments particularly amazed me. Seeing how deserts and grasslands are being transformed into productive land for fruits, vegetables and other agricultural products has been eye-opening. And the food! Every meal during these six days has been of excellent quality.

But what about the local people's living conditions? Everywhere I went - and especially in Kashi - the overwhelming impression was of happiness. Despite the ethnic diversity, everyone seemed content, going about their daily work with enthusiasm.

Walking through the ancient city and bazaars, I marveled at the vibrant scene: artisans crafting traditional tea sets, musicians tuning unique instruments, merchants displaying their wares. The colorful national costumes added to the visual feast. What struck me most was how all these different cultures not only coexist but thrive together. Everyone appeared genuinely happy with their cultural identity while living harmoniously side by side.

The atmosphere of unity and mutual respect was palpable everywhere - whether in the bustling marketplaces or quiet alleys of the old town. Far from the negative portrayals I'd heard, Xinjiang revealed itself as a land of cultural richness and communal happiness.

This trip gave me a completely new understanding of Xinjiang's social and economic development. During my first visit, I had mainly explored Urumqi City, but this time I traveled extensively across the region. What impressed me most was the magnificent infrastructure - brand-new roads stretching mile after mile, spectacular bridges, and even in the most remote grassland areas, the transportation network was flawless.

I learned that other parts of China are investing heavily in Xinjiang's development to make it prosperous. The region's population growth over the past 10-20 years speaks volumes about its improving living standards. These are all positive signs of Xinjiang's progress.

Regarding China's counter-terrorism efforts here, I believe it's absolutely the right approach. Since 2016, through my foundation work with a Beijing partner, I've understood this deeply. As she said, "No one is born a terrorist." China's method of changing mindsets through education is much better than bombing countries like some nations do.

For Xinjiang's future, I hope the good work continues. The system here - putting community first, with Party leadership guiding economic development - clearly works well. To those criticizing China, I suggest they visit properly, not just stay in Beijing for a few days but travel around for a month. Seeing what China has achieved in recent decades, they might realize something is being done right here.

This journey showed me Xinjiang's remarkable progress and gave me hope for its bright future. The region's development proves the effectiveness of China's approach. I look forward to returning to see more achievements in the coming years.

Thore Vestby is a former mayor of Frogn municipality, Norway.

