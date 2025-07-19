In pics: immersive Kunqu Opera show in Chenzhou City, China's Hunan

Xinhua) 15:41, July 19, 2025

Actors are pictured during an immersive Kunqu Opera show in Chenzhou City, central China's Hunan Province, July 18, 2025. The centuries-old art of Kunqu Opera has been listed by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) as an intangible cultural heritage. Kunqu artists are injecting modern elements to enhance its charm to younger audience today. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

An actor interacts with audiences during an immersive Kunqu Opera show in Chenzhou City, central China's Hunan Province, July 18, 2025. The centuries-old art of Kunqu Opera has been listed by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) as an intangible cultural heritage. Kunqu artists are injecting modern elements to enhance its charm to younger audience today. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

Audiences watch an immersive Kunqu Opera show in Chenzhou City, central China's Hunan Province, July 18, 2025. The centuries-old art of Kunqu Opera has been listed by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) as an intangible cultural heritage. Kunqu artists are injecting modern elements to enhance its charm to younger audience today. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

