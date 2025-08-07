Guizhou in SW China advances clean energy with new comprehensive base

Xinhua) 08:24, August 07, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 6, 2025 shows a new power plant in Bijie, southwest China's Guizhou Province. In recent years, Guizhou Province has accelerated the construction of a new comprehensive energy base with well-ordered steps to build an advanced coal-fired power generation units and develop wind power, photovoltaic power and other new energy industries.

According to the energy administration of Guizhou, by the end of June 2025, Guizhou's total installed power capacity has exceeded 100 million kilowatts, of which clean energy accounted for more than 60 percent. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 6, 2025 shows a new power plant in Bijie, southwest China's Guizhou Province. In recent years, Guizhou Province has accelerated the construction of a new comprehensive energy base with well-ordered steps to build an advanced coal-fired power generation units and develop wind power, photovoltaic power and other new energy industries.

According to the energy administration of Guizhou, by the end of June 2025, Guizhou's total installed power capacity has exceeded 100 million kilowatts, of which clean energy accounted for more than 60 percent. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 17, 2025 shows an agricultural photovoltaic project in Liupanshui City, southwest China's Guizhou Province. In recent years, Guizhou Province has accelerated the construction of a new comprehensive energy base with well-ordered steps to build an advanced coal-fired power generation units and develop wind power, photovoltaic power and other new energy industries.

According to the energy administration of Guizhou, by the end of June 2025, Guizhou's total installed power capacity has exceeded 100 million kilowatts, of which clean energy accounted for more than 60 percent. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 23, 2024 shows a million-kilowatt photovoltaic base in the Bouyei-Miao Autonomous County of Guanling, southwest China's Guizhou Province. In recent years, Guizhou Province has accelerated the construction of a new comprehensive energy base with well-ordered steps to build an advanced coal-fired power generation units and develop wind power, photovoltaic power and other new energy industries.

According to the energy administration of Guizhou, by the end of June 2025, Guizhou's total installed power capacity has exceeded 100 million kilowatts, of which clean energy accounted for more than 60 percent. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

This file photo taken on July 13, 2023 shows a herd of sheep grazing in the pasture near a wind turbine in the Yi-Hui-Miao Autonomous County of Weining, southwest China's Guizhou Province. In recent years, Guizhou Province has accelerated the construction of a new comprehensive energy base with well-ordered steps to build an advanced coal-fired power generation units and develop wind power, photovoltaic power and other new energy industries.

According to the energy administration of Guizhou, by the end of June 2025, Guizhou's total installed power capacity has exceeded 100 million kilowatts, of which clean energy accounted for more than 60 percent. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 4, 2025 shows wind turbines in Longli County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. In recent years, Guizhou Province has accelerated the construction of a new comprehensive energy base with well-ordered steps to build an advanced coal-fired power generation units and develop wind power, photovoltaic power and other new energy industries.

According to the energy administration of Guizhou, by the end of June 2025, Guizhou's total installed power capacity has exceeded 100 million kilowatts, of which clean energy accounted for more than 60 percent. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 3, 2025 shows wind turbines on Meihua Mountain in Liupanshui, southwest China's Guizhou Province. In recent years, Guizhou Province has accelerated the construction of a new comprehensive energy base with well-ordered steps to build an advanced coal-fired power generation units and develop wind power, photovoltaic power and other new energy industries.

According to the energy administration of Guizhou, by the end of June 2025, Guizhou's total installed power capacity has exceeded 100 million kilowatts, of which clean energy accounted for more than 60 percent. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

This file photo taken on June 22, 2021 shows a hydropower station on the Wujiang River in Zunyi City, southwest China's Guizhou Province. In recent years, Guizhou Province has accelerated the construction of a new comprehensive energy base with well-ordered steps to build an advanced coal-fired power generation units and develop wind power, photovoltaic power and other new energy industries.

According to the energy administration of Guizhou, by the end of June 2025, Guizhou's total installed power capacity has exceeded 100 million kilowatts, of which clean energy accounted for more than 60 percent. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)