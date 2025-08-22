Chinese universities drive progress on world's tallest bridge in SW China's Guizhou

The Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge, which is under construction in southwest China's Guizhou Province, is set to become the world's tallest bridge and the world's largest span bridge to be built in a mountainous area, after its completion.

The Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge, which is under construction in southwest China's Guizhou Province, is set to become the world's tallest bridge after its completion. (People's Daily Online/Tu Min)

Nearly 200 graduates of Guizhou Communications Polytechnic University are working on the Liuzhi-Anlong Expressway project, with the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge being part of it.

One of them, Ma Zongyuan, is a university faculty member and deputy director of the project's quality and safety department. To help ensure the bridge's smooth construction, he has been stationed at the site since the project broke ground in 2022, providing technical expertise and overseeing safety monitoring throughout the entire construction process.

Builders work at the construction site of the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (People's Daily Online/Yang Qian)

"The wind speed in the canyon can reach grade 14, which is about the speed of an express train. With every additional meter in height, the bridge presents new challenges," said Ma.

Other graduates include the project's chief engineer Liu Hao, who has led his team in tackling a series of critical technical hurdles, including wind resistance on the catwalk, and the project's lead designer Ye Hongping, who has introduced an innovative dual-spiral design, adding a unique aesthetic and cultural touch to the bridge.

Ma Zongyuan teaches students how to use a measuring tool at the construction site of the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (People's Daily Online/Yang Qian)

Guizhou Communications Polytechnic University partnered with Tongji University to develop a real-time reference cable positioning technology powered by the BeiDou navigation satellite system. The technology delivers millimeter-level accuracy during the installation of the main cables.

With Guizhou home to many bridges, how can the province ensure a steady stream of skilled professionals? Guizhou Communications Polytechnic University has found its answer: move the classroom directly to the construction site. On the day of the interview, Ma brought more than 20 students to the bridge, where they observed and measured on site, turning textbook knowledge into direct engineering experience.

In 2024, the university and the project team signed an agreement to establish a bridge industry-education integration practice base. "Reading 10,000 books is not as good as traveling 10,000 miles. Bringing teaching to a world-class construction site allows students to truly experience craftsmanship and inspires professional pride," Ma said.

Workers work at the construction site of the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (People's Daily Online/Tu Min)

