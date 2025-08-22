We Are China

World's tallest bridge set for load testing in SW China's Guizhou

Xinhua) 08:38, August 22, 2025

This aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 21, 2025 shows a load testing on the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge in southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

GUIYANG, Aug. 21 (Xinhua) -- Engineers on Thursday launched a load testing on the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge in southwest China's Guizhou Province, which is set to become the world's tallest bridge.

The suspension bridge has a vertical height of 625 meters from the bridge deck down to the river surface.

The 2,890-meter bridge, with a span of 1,420 meters, is also the world's largest span bridge to be built in a mountainous area.

This aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 21, 2025 shows a load testing on the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge in southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

This aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 21, 2025 shows the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge in southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

This aerial panoramic drone photo taken on Aug. 21, 2025 shows the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge in southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

