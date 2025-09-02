Night illumination boosts tourism at China's Huangguoshu Waterfall

After dark, artificial lighting transforms the various waterfalls at Huangguoshu Waterfall scenic area in Anshun, southwest China's Guizhou Province, into dazzling stages of light and shadow, offering visitors an immersive fusion of natural scenery and advanced projection technology.

Numerous visitors describe the moment the lights are activated as the most breathtaking part of their experience.

The 77.8-meter-high main waterfall glistens under powerful illuminations, with laser-generated rainbows arching across the water's cascade. At the same time, holographic totems appear suspended in the spray, resembling a constellation pattern dispersed across the sky.

Since the night tour program launched officially in May 2021, visitors now spend an average of 2.3 times longer at the scenic area, while overnight stays have risen 65 percent.

Visitors can walk through themed exhibition areas, participate in live-action performances based on the Chinese classical novel "Journey to the West," view the illuminated waterfalls beneath starlit skies, and sample local cuisine at the scenic area's food street

By combining natural attractions with cultural programming, the night tour initiative has emerged as a key component in Huangguoshu's strategy to develop into a world-class tourism destination.

More than 10 million visitors traveled to the Huangguoshu Scenic Area in 2024, contributing to total tourism revenue of 11.7 billion yuan ($1.64 billion).

