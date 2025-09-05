Exploring Qingyan ancient town in southwest China

Ecns.cn) 15:10, September 05, 2025

Tourists visit Qingyan ancient town in Guiyang City, southwest China's Guizhou Province on Sept. 3, 2025. (Photo/China News Service)

Qingyan ancient town in Guizhou Province served as a key military stronghold during the Ming and Qing dynasties (1368-1911), with well-preserved ancient architecture scattered throughout the town.

