Exploring Qingyan ancient town in southwest China
(Ecns.cn) 15:10, September 05, 2025
Tourists visit Qingyan ancient town in Guiyang City, southwest China's Guizhou Province on Sept. 3, 2025. (Photo/China News Service)
Qingyan ancient town in Guizhou Province served as a key military stronghold during the Ming and Qing dynasties (1368-1911), with well-preserved ancient architecture scattered throughout the town.
Tourists visit Qingyan ancient town in Guiyang City, southwest China's Guizhou Province on Sept. 3, 2025. (Photo/China News Service)
Tourists visit Qingyan ancient town in Guiyang City, southwest China's Guizhou Province on Sept. 3, 2025. (Photo/China News Service)
Tourists visit Qingyan ancient town in Guiyang City, southwest China's Guizhou Province on Sept. 3, 2025. (Photo/China News Service)
