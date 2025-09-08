Home>>
Record-breaking bridge runs lighting trial in SW China
(People's Daily App) 15:30, September 08, 2025
The Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge in Southwest China's Guizhou Province launched a lighting test on September 6, ahead of its scheduled opening in late September. The bridge is 2,890 meters long with a main span of 1,420 meters. Rising 625 meters above the Huajiang River, it will set the record for both the tallest bridge in the world and the world's largest span bridge built in a mountainous area upon completion.
(Edited by Huang Jingjing and Zhong Gege)
(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)
Photos
