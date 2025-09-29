We Are China

World's tallest bridge in southwest China opens to traffic

Ecns.cn) 11:21, September 29, 2025

An aerial photo taken on Sept. 28, 2025 shows Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge in southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo: China News Service/Long Jianrui)

Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge in southwest China's Guizhou Province opened to traffic on Saturday. The world's tallest bridge has a vertical height of 625 meters from the bridge deck down to the river surface.

A journey that once required a two-hour detour from Zhenfeng County to Guanling County can now be completed in just two minutes.

