World's tallest bridge in southwest China opens to traffic
An aerial photo taken on Sept. 28, 2025 shows Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge in southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo: China News Service/Long Jianrui)
Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge in southwest China's Guizhou Province opened to traffic on Saturday. The world's tallest bridge has a vertical height of 625 meters from the bridge deck down to the river surface.
A journey that once required a two-hour detour from Zhenfeng County to Guanling County can now be completed in just two minutes.
