World teams compete in Guizhou as Global Village Super League kicks off
(People's Daily App) 11:03, September 30, 2025
The Global Village Super League started on September 26 in Guizhou Province, Southwest China. Soccer teams from countries like Brazil, Argentina, Spain, Russia and Benin compete here, creating a unique spectacle for China's National Day Holiday.
