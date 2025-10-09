New York celebrates Mid-Autumn Festival through music, cultural traditions

Xinhua) 13:24, October 09, 2025

Violinist Lyu Siqing and pianist Wei Zijian perform during a concert named Moonlit Melodies to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival at the Peak Event Space of the Edge in New York city, the United States, on Oct. 6, 2025. The Mid-Autumn Festival in China, which is celebrated annually on the 15th day of the eighth month in the Chinese lunar calendar, falls on Oct. 6 this year. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)

NEW YORK, Oct. 8 (Xinhua) -- "Moonlit Melodies," a concert hosted by the Chinese Consulate General in New York, brought together nearly 100 Chinese and American guests on Monday evening to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival through music and cultural traditions.

High above Manhattan on the 101st floor of The Edge observation deck, world-renowned Chinese violinist Lyu Siqing performed on the historic 1734 "ex-Ricci" Guarneri del Gesu violin, accompanied by rising Chinese pianist Wei Zijian, winner of the 2024 Cleveland International Piano Competition.

Their performance seamlessly intertwined Eastern and Western classics in a program inspired by the moon -- a symbol of reunion and harmony.

The program featured Claude Debussy's "Clair de Lune," Jules Massenet's "Meditation," and Chinese pieces such as "Colorful Clouds Chasing the Moon" and excerpts from "The Butterfly Lovers" violin concerto.

The shifting melodies -- at times serene and introspective, at others vivid and exuberant -- transported the audience into a realm of shared cultural harmony.

"On this holiday of reunion for Chinese people around the world, we are delighted to share the beauty of moon-themed music and send our blessings to friends from both China and the United States," Lyu told Xinhua.

Wei said music is a universal language. "I hope these melodies can convey love and peace," he said. "If music helps people forget their troubles, the world will become a more harmonious place."

China's Consul General in New York Chen Li speaks before a concert named Moonlit Melodies to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival at the Peak Event Space of the Edge in New York city, the United States, on Oct. 6, 2025. The Mid-Autumn Festival in China, which is celebrated annually on the 15th day of the eighth month in the Chinese lunar calendar, falls on Oct. 6 this year. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)

Pianist Wei Zijian performs during a concert named Moonlit Melodies to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival at the Peak Event Space of the Edge in New York city, the United States, on Oct. 6, 2025. The Mid-Autumn Festival in China, which is celebrated annually on the 15th day of the eighth month in the Chinese lunar calendar, falls on Oct. 6 this year. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)

Violinist Lyu Siqing performs during a concert named Moonlit Melodies to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival at the Peak Event Space of the Edge in New York city, the United States, on Oct. 6, 2025. The Mid-Autumn Festival in China, which is celebrated annually on the 15th day of the eighth month in the Chinese lunar calendar, falls on Oct. 6 this year. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)

People attend a concert named Moonlit Melodies to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival at the Peak Event Space of the Edge in New York city, the United States, on Oct. 6, 2025. The Mid-Autumn Festival in China, which is celebrated annually on the 15th day of the eighth month in the Chinese lunar calendar, falls on Oct. 6 this year. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)

Pianist Wei Zijian performs during a concert named Moonlit Melodies to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival at the Peak Event Space of the Edge in New York city, the United States, on Oct. 6, 2025. The Mid-Autumn Festival in China, which is celebrated annually on the 15th day of the eighth month in the Chinese lunar calendar, falls on Oct. 6 this year. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)