Show for celebration of Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival staged in London

Xinhua) 14:05, October 07, 2025

Locals learn kuaiban, a traditional Chinese performance art that combines rhythmic clapping with storytelling, at a show for the celebration of the Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival in London, Britain, Oct. 5, 2025. A show for the celebration of the Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival was staged in London Chinatown on Sunday afternoon, impressing many with performances featuring Chinese culture and art. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

A girl watches a show for the celebration of the Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival in London, Britain, Oct. 5, 2025. A show for the celebration of the Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival was staged in London Chinatown on Sunday afternoon, impressing many with performances featuring Chinese culture and art. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Artists perform at a show for the celebration of the Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival in London, Britain, Oct. 5, 2025. A show for the celebration of the Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival was staged in London Chinatown on Sunday afternoon, impressing many with performances featuring Chinese culture and art. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

An artist in a costume of Mongolian ethnic group, prepares before performing at a show for the celebration of the Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival in London, Britain, Oct. 5, 2025. A show for the celebration of the Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival was staged in London Chinatown on Sunday afternoon, impressing many with performances featuring Chinese culture and art. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

