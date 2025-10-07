Full moon admired across China during Mid-Autumn Festival

Xinhua) 09:19, October 07, 2025

A full moon is pictured near Jingshan Park in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 6, 2025. Monday marks this year's Mid-Autumn Festival, which is celebrated annually on the 15th day of the eighth month in the Chinese lunar calendar. People across China admire the full moon to celebrate the traditional holiday. (Xinhua/Liu Jinhai)

A drone photo taken on Oct. 6, 2025 shows a full moon over the sky in north China's Tianjin. Monday marks this year's Mid-Autumn Festival, which is celebrated annually on the 15th day of the eighth month in the Chinese lunar calendar. People across China admire the full moon to celebrate the traditional holiday. (Photo by Du Penghui/Xinhua)

A full moon is pictured near the Palace Museum in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 6, 2025. Monday marks this year's Mid-Autumn Festival, which is celebrated annually on the 15th day of the eighth month in the Chinese lunar calendar. People across China admire the full moon to celebrate the traditional holiday. (Xinhua/Liu Jinhai)

A drone photo taken on Oct. 6, 2025 shows a worker against the backdrop of a full moon in Hengyang, central China's Hunan Province. Monday marks this year's Mid-Autumn Festival, which is celebrated annually on the 15th day of the eighth month in the Chinese lunar calendar. People across China admire the full moon to celebrate the traditional holiday. (Photo by Cao Zhengping/Xinhua)

A full moon is pictured in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Oct. 6, 2025. Monday marks this year's Mid-Autumn Festival, which is celebrated annually on the 15th day of the eighth month in the Chinese lunar calendar. People across China admire the full moon to celebrate the traditional holiday. (Photo by Zhang Yanbo/Xinhua)

A full moon is pictured in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Oct. 6, 2025. Monday marks this year's Mid-Autumn Festival, which is celebrated annually on the 15th day of the eighth month in the Chinese lunar calendar. People across China admire the full moon to celebrate the traditional holiday. (Photo by Meng Delong/Xinhua)

A tourist checks photos of the full moon near the West Lake in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 6, 2025. Monday marks this year's Mid-Autumn Festival, which is celebrated annually on the 15th day of the eighth month in the Chinese lunar calendar. People across China admire the full moon to celebrate the traditional holiday. (Photo by Long Wei/Xinhua)

Tourists watch the full moon at a park in Jiamusi, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Oct. 6, 2025. Monday marks this year's Mid-Autumn Festival, which is celebrated annually on the 15th day of the eighth month in the Chinese lunar calendar. People across China admire the full moon to celebrate the traditional holiday. (Photo by Qu Yubao/Xinhua)

Tourists take photos for the full moon in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 6, 2025. Monday marks this year's Mid-Autumn Festival, which is celebrated annually on the 15th day of the eighth month in the Chinese lunar calendar. People across China admire the full moon to celebrate the traditional holiday. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

A drone photo taken on Oct. 6, 2025 shows a full moon over the sky in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Monday marks this year's Mid-Autumn Festival, which is celebrated annually on the 15th day of the eighth month in the Chinese lunar calendar. People across China admire the full moon to celebrate the traditional holiday. (Photo by Zhang Shu/Xinhua)

A full moon is pictured in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 6, 2025. Monday marks this year's Mid-Autumn Festival, which is celebrated annually on the 15th day of the eighth month in the Chinese lunar calendar. People across China admire the full moon to celebrate the traditional holiday. (Xinhua/Xu Hongyan)

A full moon is pictured in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Oct. 6, 2025. Monday marks this year's Mid-Autumn Festival, which is celebrated annually on the 15th day of the eighth month in the Chinese lunar calendar. People across China admire the full moon to celebrate the traditional holiday. (Photo by Meng Delong/Xinhua)

A full moon is pictured in Cangnan County of Wenzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 6, 2025. Monday marks this year's Mid-Autumn Festival, which is celebrated annually on the 15th day of the eighth month in the Chinese lunar calendar. People across China admire the full moon to celebrate the traditional holiday. (Photo by Su Qiaojiang/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on Oct. 6, 2025 shows a full moon over the sky in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Monday marks this year's Mid-Autumn Festival, which is celebrated annually on the 15th day of the eighth month in the Chinese lunar calendar. People across China admire the full moon to celebrate the traditional holiday. (Photo by Liu Dapeng/Xinhua)

This aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 6, 2025 shows people viewing the moon on a boat in Eryuan West Lake in Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. Monday marks this year's Mid-Autumn Festival, which is celebrated annually on the 15th day of the eighth month in the Chinese lunar calendar. People across China admire the full moon to celebrate the traditional holiday. (Photo by Luo Xincai/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Oct. 6, 2025 shows a full moon over the sky in Zhangpu County, southeast China's Fujian Province. Monday marks this year's Mid-Autumn Festival, which is celebrated annually on the 15th day of the eighth month in the Chinese lunar calendar. People across China admire the full moon to celebrate the traditional holiday. (Photo by Lin Duhong/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Oct. 6, 2025 shows a full moon over the sky in Shantou, south China's Guangdong Province. Monday marks this year's Mid-Autumn Festival, which is celebrated annually on the 15th day of the eighth month in the Chinese lunar calendar. People across China admire the full moon to celebrate the traditional holiday. (Photo by Yao Jun/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Oct. 6, 2025 shows a full moon over the sky in Kunshan, east China's Jiangsu Province. Monday marks this year's Mid-Autumn Festival, which is celebrated annually on the 15th day of the eighth month in the Chinese lunar calendar. People across China admire the full moon to celebrate the traditional holiday. (Photo by Wang Xuzhong/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Oct. 6, 2025 shows a full moon over the sky in Kunshan, east China's Jiangsu Province. Monday marks this year's Mid-Autumn Festival, which is celebrated annually on the 15th day of the eighth month in the Chinese lunar calendar. People across China admire the full moon to celebrate the traditional holiday. (Photo by Wang Xuzhong/Xinhua)

A full moon is pictured in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Oct. 6, 2025. Monday marks this year's Mid-Autumn Festival, which is celebrated annually on the 15th day of the eighth month in the Chinese lunar calendar. People across China admire the full moon to celebrate the traditional holiday. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

A full moon is pictured in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Oct. 6, 2025. Monday marks this year's Mid-Autumn Festival, which is celebrated annually on the 15th day of the eighth month in the Chinese lunar calendar. People across China admire the full moon to celebrate the traditional holiday. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liu Ning)