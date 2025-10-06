People shop for Mid-Autumn Festival at Hang Ma Street in Hanoi, Vietnam
People shop for the Mid-Autumn Festival at Hang Ma Street in Hanoi, Vietnam, Oct. 3, 2025. Hanoi's Hang Ma Street is brightly decorated with lanterns and festive items for the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival. (Photo by Dang Hong Dung/Xinhua)
A child poses in front of festive decorations for the Mid-Autumn Festival in Hanoi, Vietnam, on Oct. 3, 2025. Hanoi's Hang Ma Street is brightly decorated with lanterns and festive items for the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival. (Photo by Dang Hong Dung/Xinhua)
People shop for the Mid-Autumn Festival at Hang Ma Street in Hanoi, Vietnam, Oct. 3, 2025. Hanoi's Hang Ma Street is brightly decorated with lanterns and festive items for the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival. (Photo by Dang Hong Dung/Xinhua)
A woman poses among decorations at Hang Ma Street in Hanoi, Vietnam, Oct. 3, 2025. Hanoi's Hang Ma Street is brightly decorated with lanterns and festive items for the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival. (Photo by Dang Hong Dung/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- Huizhou-style mooncakes carry forward time-honored tradition in Anhui, E China
- Mid-Autumn Festival reception held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
- Trend Tracker: Foodie Frenzy for Mid-Autumn Festival
- Event held to celebrate upcoming Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival in Egypt
- Mid-Autumn Festival gala mirrors people-to-people exchanges between China, Vietnam
- Mid-Autumn Festival celebration held at Chinese Cultural Center of Benin
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.