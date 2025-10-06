People shop for Mid-Autumn Festival at Hang Ma Street in Hanoi, Vietnam

Xinhua) 11:21, October 06, 2025

People shop for the Mid-Autumn Festival at Hang Ma Street in Hanoi, Vietnam, Oct. 3, 2025. Hanoi's Hang Ma Street is brightly decorated with lanterns and festive items for the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival. (Photo by Dang Hong Dung/Xinhua)

A child poses in front of festive decorations for the Mid-Autumn Festival in Hanoi, Vietnam, on Oct. 3, 2025. Hanoi's Hang Ma Street is brightly decorated with lanterns and festive items for the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival. (Photo by Dang Hong Dung/Xinhua)

People shop for the Mid-Autumn Festival at Hang Ma Street in Hanoi, Vietnam, Oct. 3, 2025. Hanoi's Hang Ma Street is brightly decorated with lanterns and festive items for the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival. (Photo by Dang Hong Dung/Xinhua)

A woman poses among decorations at Hang Ma Street in Hanoi, Vietnam, Oct. 3, 2025. Hanoi's Hang Ma Street is brightly decorated with lanterns and festive items for the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival. (Photo by Dang Hong Dung/Xinhua)

