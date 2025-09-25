Mid-Autumn Festival celebration held at Chinese Cultural Center of Benin
Students from the Confucius Institute perform a traditional Chinese dance during the Mid-Autumn Festival celebration at the Chinese Cultural Center of Benin in Cotonou, Benin, Sept. 24, 2025. A Mid-Autumn Festival celebration was held at the Chinese Cultural Center of Benin on Wednesday. The event, featuring a photo exhibition, mooncake tasting, dance and acrobatic performances, attracted 180 guests from various circles. (Photo by Seraphin Zounyekpe/Xinhua)
Local artists perform acrobatic stunts during the Mid-Autumn Festival celebration at the Chinese Cultural Center of Benin in Cotonou, Benin, Sept. 24, 2025. A Mid-Autumn Festival celebration was held at the Chinese Cultural Center of Benin on Wednesday. The event, featuring a photo exhibition, mooncake tasting, dance and acrobatic performances, attracted 180 guests from various circles. (Photo by Seraphin Zounyekpe/Xinhua)
A local artist performs an acrobatic stunt during the Mid-Autumn Festival celebration at the Chinese Cultural Center of Benin in Cotonou, Benin, Sept. 24, 2025. A Mid-Autumn Festival celebration was held at the Chinese Cultural Center of Benin on Wednesday. The event, featuring a photo exhibition, mooncake tasting, dance and acrobatic performances, attracted 180 guests from various circles. (Photo by Seraphin Zounyekpe/Xinhua)
Photos
