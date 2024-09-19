We Are China

China sees travel surge during Mid-Autumn Festival holiday

Xinhua) 08:35, September 19, 2024

An aerial drone photo shows tourists visiting the Slender West Lake scenic spot in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 17, 2024. (Photo by Meng Delong/Xinhua)

BEIJING, Sept. 18 (Xinhua) -- Some 629.56 million passenger trips were handled by China's transportation sectors during the three-day holiday for the Mid-Autumn Festival, up 31.1 percent year on year, data from the Ministry of Transport showed on Wednesday.

Of the total, China recorded 42.57 million passenger trips by railway, 1.98 million by water, and 5.07 million by air.

Road traffic took the lion's share, with 579.94 million passenger trips.

The Mid-Autumn Festival fell on Sept. 17 this year.

In this drone photo, tourists visit a night market at Taixing City, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 15, 2024. (Photo by Gu Jihong/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on Sept. 17, 2024 shows tourists visiting the Shenxianju scenery spot in Taizhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Wang Huabin)

People visit the Longmen Grottoes scenic spot in Luoyang City, central China's Henan Province, Sept. 16, 2024. (Photo by Li Weichao/Xinhua)

Tourists ride camels at the Mingshashan and Crescent Lake, an oasis scenic spot in the Gobi Desert, in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, Sept. 16, 2024. (Photo by Zhang Xiaoliang/Xinhua)

In this aerial drone photo, folk artists throw molten iron to create fireworks for tourists in Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province, Sept. 16, 2024. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)

Tourists ride camels at the Mingshashan and Crescent Lake, an oasis scenic spot in the Gobi Desert, in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, Sept. 15, 2024. (Photo by Zhang Xiaoliang/Xinhua)

People dressed in traditional Chinese costumes attend a parade in Xuan'en County, central China's Hubei Province, Sept. 16, 2024. (Photo by Song Wen/Xinhua)

Tourists enjoy the sunset at a park in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Sept. 17, 2024. (Photo by Zhou Yong/Xinhua)

Tourists take boats to enjoy the night view of the Lizhuang ancient town in Yibin, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 16, 2024. (Photo by Ye Changrong/Xinhua)

Passengers board a train at a railway station in Zhenjiang, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 17, 2024. (Photo by Yang Suping/Xinhua)

In this drone photo, people dressed in traditional Chinese costumes attend a lantern parade in Hongcun Village of Yixian County, east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 15, 2024. (Photo by Shi Yalei/Xinhua)

Actors perform Yangge, a traditional folk dance, for tourists at Pingshan County, Shijiazhuang City, north China's Hebei Province, Sept. 17, 2024. (Photo by Liang Zidong/Xinhua)

Tourists visit the Zhengding ancient city in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, Sept. 17, 2024. (Photo by Chen Qibao/Xinhua)

Travelers go through automated gateways to enter a railway station in Wuxi, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 17, 2024. (Photo by Huan Yueliang/Xinhua)

Folk artists perform a dragon fireworks dance at the Huanglong creek ancient town in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, Spet. 16, 2024. (Photo by Li Xiangyu/Xinhua)

Tourists take bamboo rafts on the Gongshui River in Xuan'en County, central China's Hubei Province, Sept. 17, 2024. (Photo by Song Wen/Xinhua)

