Fijians enjoy Chinese performance to mark Mid-Autumn Festival

Xinhua) 13:08, September 18, 2024

SUVA, Sept. 18 (Xinhua) -- Hundreds of Fijian people spent an unforgettable night at the Suva Civic Center Auditorium in Suva, the capital city of Fiji, on Tuesday as the Mid-Autumn Festival came alive with a stunning performance by artists from central China's Hubei Province.

Co-hosted by the Chinese Embassy in Fiji, the Department of Culture and Tourism of Hubei Province, the China Cultural Center in Fiji, and the Suva City Council, the gala featured 18 splendid performances that lasted over more than two hours, including vocal and instrumental music, dances, acrobatics, martial arts and magic show, which left a lasting impression on all who attended.

"It's a great performance, showing us the very rich culture of China. And I also like the amazing acrobatic showcase very much," Viliame Taufa, an audience from Fiji, told Xinhua.

A Chinese audience said the event was not only an audio-visual feast but also evoked her homesickness. "When I saw the Fijian audience cheering loudly, I was very proud of my compatriots for their outstanding performances," she said.

More than 500 people, including Chinese Ambassador to Fiji Zhou Jian, Attorney-General of Fiji Graham Leung, as well as other senior officials from Fijian ministries and overseas Chinese in Fiji, attended the event.

