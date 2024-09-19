Mid-Autumn Festival sees rise in entry, exits
Travelers are seen at Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport on Sept 16, 2024. (Photo/Xinhua)
National border inspection authorities recorded about 5.25 million entries and exits for both Chinese and foreign individuals, during this year's Mid-Autumn Festival holiday, from Sunday to Tuesday, marking an 18.6 percent year-on-year increase, the National Immigration Administration announced on Wednesday.
Among them, foreign nationals accounted for 554,000 entries and exits, showing a 62.2 percent year-on-year increase.
Residents from the mainland made 2.63 million entries and exits, a 15.1 percent increase from the previous year, and residents from Hong Kong, Macao, and Taiwan totaled 2.07 million entries and exits, reflecting a 7.3 percent year-on-year increase.
In addition, border inspection agencies inspected 242,000 border crossings made by vehicles, ships, trains, and planes, marking a 37.6 percent increase compared to the same period last year.
