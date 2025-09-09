Short-video competition inspired by Mid-Autumn Festival kicks off in Beijing

People's Daily Online) 15:22, September 09, 2025

A short-video competition hosted by Guizhou Xi Jiu, a Chinese liquor brand, launched in Beijing on Sept. 8, with submissions themed around "reunion" to celebrate the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival.

A short-video competition hosted by Guizhou Xi Jiu, a renowned liquor brand in China, kicks off in Beijing, Sept. 8, 2025. (Photo/Peng Yunxi)

The Mid-Autumn Festival traditionally brings families together to express longing for loved ones and celebrate togetherness.

Guizhou Xi Jiu has developed a Mid-Autumn Festival brand identity in recent years, showcasing Chinese culture through themes of filial piety and devotion, said Wan Bo, the company's general manager.

People's Daily Online will leverage its content strengths to infuse the competition with humanistic elements, rely on technological empowerment to build a convenient platform for creation, and use its distribution channels to help outstanding works reach wider audiences., said Ye Zhenzhen, president of People's Daily Online.

The competition welcomes submissions that capture family warmth while showcasing the vitality of traditional culture, organizers said.

The competition offers more than 40 awards across five categories. Participants can review entry guidelines at the official website (https://svideo.gzxijiu.com) and submit works according to requirements.

The submission deadline is Oct. 8, with an awards ceremony scheduled for Oct. 23.

