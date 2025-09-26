Mid-Autumn Festival gala mirrors people-to-people exchanges between China, Vietnam

Xinhua) 21:20, September 26, 2025

HANOI, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- An artistic gala featuring Chinese and Vietnamese traditional performances was held in Vietnam's capital Hanoi on Thursday evening, reflecting the ties of people-to-people exchanges between China and Vietnam.

The gala aimed to celebrate the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival on Oct. 6, which is observed on the same day in both China and Vietnam. It was presented by troupes from both countries with various traditional performances.

Tran Nhat Hoang, deputy director of the International Cooperation Department under Vietnam's Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, said the event offered both countries an opportunity to discover shared values and unique cultural beauty.

"This is an activity where our two countries can find common ground and, at the same time, discover the distinctive charm of each culture in one evening of performance," he noted.

The night featured a rich array of performances telling stories of the moon, reunion, and cultural traditions shared between China and Vietnam.

Vietnamese conductor Dong Quang Vinh and his Chinese wife, soprano Mo Shuangshuang, performed with the New Vitality Orchestra in the gala, sharing with Xinhua their emotions in celebrating the Mid-Autumn Festival in both China and Vietnam.

"Though cultural expressions of the Mid-Autumn Festival differ between the two countries, the emotions they convey transcend nationality, language, and time, leaving an unforgettable memory," Vinh said.

For many in the audience, it was a first-time experience of Chinese music.

Nguyen Thi Khanh Linh, an art student in Hanoi, said, "This was my first chance to enjoy a Chinese music performance. It motivates me to study and explore art even more."

Outside the gala hall, festive displays recreated Mid-Autumn celebrations from both countries, featuring traditional games, mooncakes, and decorative items.

Vietnamese mooncake artisan Dinh Thi Tu Anh explained to visiting Chinese guests the symbolism behind each design, highlighting that mooncakes in both Vietnam and China are not only food, but also cultural bridges and symbols of reunion and neighborly ties.

Amid red lanterns glowing warmly across the venue, Vietnamese and Chinese visitors shared laughter, tasted mooncakes, and enjoyed the festive atmosphere of reunion.

