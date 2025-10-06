Trend Tracker: Foodie Frenzy for Mid-Autumn Festival

People's Daily Online) 09:44, October 06, 2025

Hello, everyone! I'm Kuku, a total foodie! Today we're celebrating the Mid-Autumn Festival with traditional foods. Join me in this adventure to discover delicious foods for this special occasion of romance and reunion in one minute!

According to the Chinese lunar calendar, the eighth month falls in the middle of autumn. This is why it's called "mid-autumn." The 15th day of the eighth lunar month is right in the middle of mid-autumn, which is why it's called the Mid-Autumn Festival.

Reunion has always been the central theme of this festival. Since ancient times, the full moon has symbolized reunion for Chinese people. Ancient Chinese people discovered that the moon reached its fullest in the middle of every lunar month and shone brightest in the middle of autumn. [S1] The Mid-Autumn Festival is therefore also known as the festival of reunion.

The tradition of moon worship dates back to the Zhou Dynasty (1046-256 B.C.). Through the ages, storytellers and poets wove in captivating myths and legends, like the tales of "Chang'e Flying to the Moon" and "The Jade Rabbit Pounding Medicine." So every mooncake eaten under the moonlight carries a touch of poetry.

At the heart of every Mid-Autumn Festival dining table is, of course, the mooncake! China has an endless variety of mooncakes, categorized by region, flavor, filling and even crust. Every Mid-Autumn Festival, the same lively debate erupts between northern and southern China: should mooncakes be sweet or savory? China made the Mid-Autumn Festival an official public holiday back in 2008. But moon-worship traditions have spread far beyond China's borders.

Tonight, whether you're enjoying mooncakes with classic five-nut filling or savory meat and egg yolk, we all look up to the same bright moon and share the same warmth of home. Here's to a wonderful Mid-Autumn Festival filled with perfect moon-watching moments and heartwarming family gatherings! See you at the next festival!

