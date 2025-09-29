Event held to celebrate upcoming Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival in Egypt

Xinhua) 09:36, September 29, 2025

A worker learns to make moon cakes during a Mid-Autumn Festival celebration at the Central Business District (CBD) in the New Administrative Capital, east of Cairo, Egypt, on Sept. 28, 2025. The Egyptian branch of China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC) on Sunday held an event to celebrate the upcoming traditional Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival at the CSCEC-built CBD, where CSCEC's workers from China and Egypt experience rich festival cultures, such as the making of traditional Chinese lanterns and moon cakes. (Xinhua/Sui Xiankai)

Workers learn to make moon cakes during a Mid-Autumn Festival celebration at the Central Business District (CBD) in the New Administrative Capital, east of Cairo, Egypt, on Sept. 28, 2025. The Egyptian branch of China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC) on Sunday held an event to celebrate the upcoming traditional Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival at the CSCEC-built CBD, where CSCEC's workers from China and Egypt experience rich festival cultures, such as the making of traditional Chinese lanterns and moon cakes. (Xinhua/Sui Xiankai)

Workers pose for photos during a Mid-Autumn Festival celebration at the Central Business District (CBD) in the New Administrative Capital, east of Cairo, Egypt, on Sept. 28, 2025. The Egyptian branch of China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC) on Sunday held an event to celebrate the upcoming traditional Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival at the CSCEC-built CBD, where CSCEC's workers from China and Egypt experience rich festival cultures, such as the making of traditional Chinese lanterns and moon cakes. (Xinhua/Sui Xiankai)

Workers make moon cakes during a Mid-Autumn Festival celebration at the Central Business District (CBD) in the New Administrative Capital, east of Cairo, Egypt, on Sept. 28, 2025. The Egyptian branch of China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC) on Sunday held an event to celebrate the upcoming traditional Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival at the CSCEC-built CBD, where CSCEC's workers from China and Egypt experience rich festival cultures, such as the making of traditional Chinese lanterns and moon cakes. (Xinhua/Sui Xiankai)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)