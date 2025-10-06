Huizhou-style mooncakes carry forward time-honored tradition in Anhui, E China

Xinhua) 10:57, October 06, 2025

Pastry artisan Cheng Guisheng (L) and his wife display "Huizhou-style Sesame Seed Mooncakes" at Wan'an Old Street in Xiuning County of Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 25, 2025. As China's Mid-Autumn Festival approaches, in Wan'an Old Street, a historic lane in Xiuning County, traditional Huizhou pastry artisan Cheng Guisheng and his family are bustling with mooncake making. They craft "Huizhou-style Sesame Seed Mooncakes" using time-honored methods, which involve steps such as preparing the pastry, rolling out the dough, wrapping the fillings, shaping, stamping, and baking. These mooncakes, renowned for their crispy exteriors and soft fillings, are welcomed by the local community. (Photo by Shi Yalei/Xinhua)

