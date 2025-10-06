Mid-Autumn Festival celebrated across Canada
Customers shop for mooncakes ahead of the Mid-Autumn Festival at a supermarket in Toronto, Canada, on Oct. 4, 2025. The Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival falls on Oct. 6 this year. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)
A customer (L) samples a piece of mooncake at a supermarket in Toronto, Canada, on Oct. 4, 2025. The Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival falls on Oct. 6 this year. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)
Customers shop for mooncakes ahead of the Mid-Autumn Festival at a supermarket in Toronto, Canada, on Oct. 4, 2025. The Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival falls on Oct. 6 this year. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)
People watch a lion dance performance during a Mid-Autumn Festival celebration in Toronto, Canada, on Oct. 4, 2025. The Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival falls on Oct. 6 this year. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)
A staff member (R) hands out free mooncakes during a Mid-Autumn Festival celebration in Toronto, Canada, on Oct. 4, 2025. The Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival falls on Oct. 6 this year. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)
People take part in a fan-making workshop during a Mid-Autumn Festival celebration at a shopping centre in Richmond, British Columbia, Canada, Oct. 4, 2025. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)
A man takes part in riddle games during a Mid-Autumn Festival celebration at a shopping centre in Richmond, British Columbia, Canada, Oct. 4, 2025. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)
People take part in riddle games during a Mid-Autumn Festival celebration at a shopping centre in Richmond, British Columbia, Canada, Oct. 4, 2025. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)
