Foreigners take on mooncakes: Mid-Autumn taste test!

People's Daily Online) 15:38, October 06, 2025

It's the Mid-Autumn Festival, and that means mooncakes!

This time of year, stores across China are stocked with so many flavors of mooncakes that it's almost impossible to choose which to buy. To help you out, a few foreign staff from People's Daily Online decided to stage a little mooncake taste test to see which flavor won out. From classics like salted egg yolk and lotus seed paste to more polarizing flavors like durian and cheese, the tasting only proved that there's at least one mooncake flavor out there for everyone.

So tear open a mooncake and let's enjoy the flavors of Mid-Autumn Festival together!

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Hongyu)