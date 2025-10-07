Mid-Autumn Festival celebrated across China

Xinhua) October 07, 2025

Children make moon cakes at a scenic spot in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Oct. 6, 2025. People participated in diverse traditional folk cultural events on Monday to celebrate the traditional Mid-Autumn Festival. (Photo by Meng Delong/Xinhua)

A child makes a toy windmill at a museum in Tengzhou, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 6, 2025. People participated in diverse traditional folk cultural events on Monday to celebrate the traditional Mid-Autumn Festival. (Photo by Li Zhijun/Xinhua)

Tourists visit the Yandaixiejie street in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 6, 2025. People participated in diverse traditional folk cultural events on Monday to celebrate the traditional Mid-Autumn Festival. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Children and their parents make moon cakes in Jiangyin, east China's Jiangsu Province, Oct. 6, 2025. People participated in diverse traditional folk cultural events on Monday to celebrate the traditional Mid-Autumn Festival. (Photo by Huan Yueliang/Xinhua)

A girl and her parent make a lantern in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Oct. 6, 2025. People participated in diverse traditional folk cultural events on Monday to celebrate the traditional Mid-Autumn Festival. (Photo by Hang Xingwei/Xinhua)

Children and their family members make lanterns in Neijiang, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 6, 2025. People participated in diverse traditional folk cultural events on Monday to celebrate the traditional Mid-Autumn Festival. (Photo by Tang Mingrun/Xinhua)

Tourists visit Nanluoguxiang Lane in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 6, 2025. People participated in diverse traditional folk cultural events on Monday to celebrate the traditional Mid-Autumn Festival. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Chinese and international students participate in an event marking the Mid-Autumn Festival at Tianjin Normal University in north China's Tianjin, Oct. 6, 2025. People participated in diverse traditional folk cultural events on Monday to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

Chinese and international students participate in an event marking the Mid-Autumn Festival at Tianjin Normal University in north China's Tianjin, Oct. 6, 2025. People participated in diverse traditional folk cultural events on Monday to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

Performers and robots play drums at a scenic spot in Shantou, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 6, 2025. People participated in diverse traditional folk cultural events on Monday to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival. (Photo by Yao Jun/Xinhua)

People take photos of a drone light show in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Oct. 6, 2025. People participated in diverse traditional folk cultural events on Monday to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

People admire the full moon at a campsite in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 6, 2025. People participated in diverse traditional folk cultural events on Monday to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

