London Chinatown glows for Mid-Autumn Festival

People's Daily Online) 13:51, October 07, 2025

The 2025 London Chinatown Mid-Autumn Festival comes alive with joy, as people gather to celebrate reunion and happiness—every smile, every lantern, and every shared moment weaving a warm tapestry of togetherness that lights up the heart of the city.

