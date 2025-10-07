Home>>
London Chinatown glows for Mid-Autumn Festival
(People's Daily Online) 13:51, October 07, 2025
The 2025 London Chinatown Mid-Autumn Festival comes alive with joy, as people gather to celebrate reunion and happiness—every smile, every lantern, and every shared moment weaving a warm tapestry of togetherness that lights up the heart of the city.
(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liu Ning)
Photos
Related Stories
- Feature: Mid-Autumn Festival lights up in Hong Kong with fire dragon dance, lantern carnival
- Mid-Autumn Festival celebrated in Vancouver, Canada
- Mid-Autumn Festival celebrated across China
- Celebrating Mid-Autumn Festival across China with joy, tradition
- Full moon admired across China during Mid-Autumn Festival
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.