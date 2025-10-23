Concert in Belgrade marks 70th anniversary of China-Serbia ties

Artists perform during a concert celebrating the 70th anniversary of friendship between China and Serbia at Kolarac Concert Hall in Belgrade, Serbia, Oct. 21, 2025. (Photo by Wang Wei/Xinhua)

BELGRADE, Oct. 22 (Xinhua) -- A concert celebrating the 70th anniversary of friendship between China and Serbia was held on Tuesday evening at Belgrade's historic Kolarac Concert Hall.

Artists from the China National Opera House and the National Theatre in Belgrade presented a program that combined Chinese classical poetry and highlights from European opera. Audiences from both China and Serbia responded with warm applause throughout the performance.

Serbian Minister of Culture Nikola Selakovic said the concert was "one of the highlights in the year when we mark the 70th anniversary of friendship between the peoples of Serbia and China - a friendship built on mutual respect, trust, and cooperation." He stressed that culture "represents an essential dimension of the bilateral relations" and reaffirmed Serbia's commitment to "building a shared future together" through cultural exchange.

People take photos as artists perform during a concert celebrating the 70th anniversary of friendship between China and Serbia at Kolarac Concert Hall in Belgrade, Serbia, Oct. 21, 2025. (Photo by Wang Wei/Xinhua)

Chinese Ambassador to Serbia Li Ming described the concert as "a heartfelt tribute to the deep friendship forged over seven decades." He said the event reflected the growing partnership between the two nations, which "has reached an unprecedented new height."

The concert was jointly organized by China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the Chinese Embassy in Serbia, and Serbia's Ministry of Culture.

