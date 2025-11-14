Trending in China | China's ancient 'Twelve Muqam' music

(People's Daily App) 16:56, November 14, 2025

Twelve Muqam, also known as the "Mother of Uygur Music," is a collection of classical pieces that blend singing, dancing and music from the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. The Xinjiang Uygur Muqam Arts Museum of China, recognized by UNESCO in 2005 as a Masterpiece of the Oral and Intangible Heritage of Humanity, preserves and promotes this rich tradition. With its intricate melodies, rhythms and poetic lyrics, Twelve Muqam embodies Uygur cultural identity and artistic excellence.

