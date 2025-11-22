Confucius Institute in Austria celebrates 15th anniversary

Xinhua) 15:39, November 22, 2025

A singer sings a Chinese song at a celebration event marking the 15th anniversary of the Confucius Institute of the University of Graz in Graz, Austria, Nov. 21, 2025. (Xinhua/He Canling)

An actress plays Erhu, a traditional Chinese instrument, at a celebration event marking the 15th anniversary of the Confucius Institute of the University of Graz in Graz, Austria, Nov. 21, 2025. (Xinhua/He Canling)

A guest tries Chinese paper-cutting at a celebration event marking the 15th anniversary of the Confucius Institute of the University of Graz in Graz, Austria, Nov. 21, 2025. (Xinhua/He Canling)

Guests try Chinese knot-making at a celebration event marking the 15th anniversary of the Confucius Institute of the University of Graz in Graz, Austria, Nov. 21, 2025. (Xinhua/He Canling)

