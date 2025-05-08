Confucius Institute Indonesia Communication Forum launched to boost Chinese language education

JAKARTA, May 7 (Xinhua) -- The Confucius Institute Indonesia Communication Forum was officially established in Jakarta on Wednesday, marking a significant step forward in the country's Chinese language education cooperation mechanism.

The newly formed mechanism comprises eight Confucius Institutes and one Confucius Classroom operating across Indonesia. It aims to strengthen collaboration and resource sharing among member institutions, enhance the quality of Chinese language teaching, and deepen cultural exchanges between China and Indonesia.

The mechanism operates in accordance with the regulations of the Chinese International Education Foundation (CIEF), with a general assembly of all members serving as the highest decision-making body responsible for drafting bylaws and overseeing key matters.

Wang Siping, cultural counselor of the Chinese Embassy in Indonesia, highlighted Indonesia's growing demand for Chinese language education in recent years. According to him, Indonesia has seen its Confucius Institutes and Classrooms play an increasingly vital role in promoting educational cooperation and nurturing bilingual talent between the two countries.

"In recent years, bilateral cooperation between China and Indonesia has deepened across trade, technology, and cultural sectors, yielding fruitful results," Wang said at the inauguration ceremony, adding that the newly established forum "will help integrate resources and strengthen synergy, injecting new momentum into the high-quality development of Chinese language education in Indonesia."

Zhao Lingshan, vice chairman and secretary-general of CIEF, noted that the forum would facilitate resource sharing and complementary strengths among its members, improve the quality of educational offerings, and better respond to local needs.

"The formation of the forum will expand academic collaboration networks, foster student and faculty exchanges, and promote joint research and greater integration between academia and industry," said Gede Rasben Dantes, vice rector of Ganesha University of Education, which has jointly established a Confucius Institute in Bali with Xinyang Normal University of China.

He emphasized that Chinese is not only one of the world's most important languages but also a crucial bridge in diplomacy, economics, education, and cultural exchanges.

