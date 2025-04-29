UN Chinese Language Day celebrated at Egyptian Chinese University in Cairo

Xinhua) 10:39, April 29, 2025

CAIRO, April 28 (Xinhua) -- Hundreds of Chinese language learners and enthusiasts gathered on Sunday at the Egyptian Chinese University (ECU) in Cairo to mark UN Chinese Language Day, themed "Chinese: A Gift Across Time and Space."

The event was jointly organized by the Chinese Embassy in Egypt, China's Center for Language Education and Cooperation, the ECU, and the Africa Office of Sinopec Group.

In opening remarks, Lu Chunsheng, minister counselor at the Chinese Embassy, said the Chinese language embodies communication, mutual understanding, and respect. Learning Chinese, he said, reflects strength through openness and tolerance, and the building of bridges rather than barriers.

Lu noted that Egypt currently hosts 32 Chinese language departments at universities, three Confucius Institutes, and two Confucius classrooms.

Chinese Language Day, established by the United Nations in 2010, is celebrated annually on April 20 to highlight the global significance of the Chinese language.

Addressing the event, ECU President Rasha El-Kholy said the university offers Chinese language education across all departments, with about 12,000 students enrolled in programs spanning medical engineering and the humanities.

She also pointed to growing cooperation between Egypt and China in science and education, including study opportunities in China, training programs for faculty, and summer camps for students.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)