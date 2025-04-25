Interest in learning Chinese remains high among Russians: Russian FM spokesperson

Xinhua) 13:15, April 25, 2025

MOSCOW, April 24 (Xinhua) -- Interest in learning the Chinese language remains high among Russians, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova said Thursday.

Answering a question from Xinhua about the recent United Nations Chinese Language Day, Zakharova said that interest in Chinese culture, literature, and the Chinese language remains very high in Russia, while more and more young people in China are showing an interest in learning Russian.

Language education holds a special place in Russian-Chinese humanitarian cooperation, Zakharova noted, adding that the demand for professionals fluent in both Russian and Chinese has been increasing as Russia-China relations continue to develop rapidly across a wide range of fields.

Both countries actively support cooperation in language education, the spokesperson said, adding that such cooperation is an important component of bilateral relations and plays a consistent role in strengthening trust and friendship.

She also highlighted ongoing efforts between Russia and China to create favorable conditions for expanding cooperation between universities, strengthening academic exchanges, nurturing talent, and sharing experiences.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)