Hundreds mark International Chinese Language Day in Beijing

More than 700 people, including diplomats from over 20 countries, gathered at Beijing Foreign Studies University on April 18 to mark International Chinese Language Day 2025.

Ambassadors and diplomatic representatives from Albania, Bulgaria, Malawi, Niger, Senegal, Somalia and other nations attended the event, which was jointly organized by the Center for Language Education and Cooperation and the Chinese Language Alliance.

The celebration also drew officials from China's Ministry of Education and Ministry of Foreign Affairs, alongside representatives from international organizations such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the China-ASEAN Center.

Guests launch International Chinese Language Day 2025 in Beijing, April 18, 2025. (Photo provided by the Center for Language Education and Cooperation)

Former UNESCO Director-General Irina Bokova sent a video message for the occasion, which carried the theme "Chinese: A Gift Across Time and Space."

During the launch ceremony, distinguished guests and student representatives opened a symbolic gift box after viewing a creative short film about global Chinese learners and educators.

The event included two lectures, two exhibitions and a cultural market. Notable among these was a talk by renowned Chinese director Xie Fei on promoting the Chinese language through cinema.

International students try on Hanfu, traditional Chinese clothing, during an International Chinese Language Day event in Beijing, April 18, 2025. (Photo provided by the Center for Language Education and Cooperation)

International Chinese Language Day, which originated from U.N. Chinese Language Day, has spread to more than 1,000 educational institutions in 160 countries since its inception five years ago.

The celebration has reached over 300 million participants through approximately 5,000 activities held both online and offline around the world.

