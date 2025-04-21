We Are China

In pics: Int'l Chinese Language Day celebrated in Kazakhstan

Xinhua) 08:39, April 21, 2025

People in costumes with Chinese elements pose for photos at the 2025 International Chinese Language Day event in Almaty, Kazakhstan, April 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Renzi)

ALMATY, April 19 (Xinhua) -- A celebration event marking the 2025 International Chinese Language Day was held in Almaty of Kazakhstan Saturday, offering an immersive cultural experience that blended Chinese calligraphy, Chinese traditional painting, Hanfu as well as Guzheng (Chinese plucked zither) performance.

People watch Guzheng (Chinese plucked zither) performance at the 2025 International Chinese Language Day event in Almaty, Kazakhstan, April 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Renzi)

A girl learns to write Chinese characters at the 2025 International Chinese Language Day event in Almaty, Kazakhstan, April 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Renzi)

A man writes Chinese characters at the 2025 International Chinese Language Day event in Almaty, Kazakhstan, April 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Renzi)

Boys show their Chinese calligraphy works at the 2025 International Chinese Language Day event in Almaty, Kazakhstan, April 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Renzi)

A woman in costume with Chinese elements dances at the 2025 International Chinese Language Day event in Almaty, Kazakhstan, April 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Renzi)

People in costumes with Chinese elements pose for photos at the 2025 International Chinese Language Day event in Almaty, Kazakhstan, April 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Renzi)

People in costumes with Chinese elements take selfies at the 2025 International Chinese Language Day event in Almaty, Kazakhstan, April 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Renzi)

