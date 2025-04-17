UN celebrates Chinese Language Day with immersive cultural experience

Xinhua) 09:07, April 17, 2025

Zach Danz, a UN staff member, reads an excerpt from the Book of Changes during an event marking the 16th UN Chinese Language Day at the UN headquarters in New York, on April 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Rui)

UNITED NATIONS, April 16 (Xinhua) -- The United Nations (UN) marked its 16th Chinese Language Day on Tuesday at its New York headquarters, offering an immersive cultural experience that blended Chinese poetry and music.

This year's event, "Poetic China: Rhymes and Romance," featured Chinese poetry readings, musical performances, and an exhibition on Chinese characters. More than 400 UN diplomats, staff and international guests attended.

The event showcased a performance by the UN singers, who, dressed in traditional costumes, sang the iconic Chinese folk song "Jasmine." Additionally, UN staff and diplomats read excerpts from classic Chinese texts, including the Book of Poetry and the Book of Changes, as well as a poem by Chinese artificial intelligence company DeepSeek, exploring the lyrical beauty of the Chinese language.

Zach Danz, a UN staff member and one of the readers, began learning Chinese a decade ago while studying theater at a university in Shanghai. Though he acknowledged the challenges of mastering the language, Danz expressed how enriching he finds the experience of exploring Chinese culture.

During the opening ceremony, Fu Cong, China's permanent representative to the UN, remarked that poetry is deeply embedded in the soul of the Chinese people. He noted that Chinese classical poetry, which dates back over 3,000 years, marks the beginning of a rich cultural tradition.

Fu highlighted that "Chinese is stepping ever more confidently onto the world stage, becoming a bridge that crosses cultures, fosters understanding and helps forge consensus."

He further emphasized that the event is "more than just one language" but "a celebration of dialogue among civilizations," something needed more than ever today.

The UN's Language Days, introduced in 2010, promote multilingualism and cultural diversity, ensuring the equal use of the six official UN languages: Arabic, Chinese, English, French, Russian and Spanish.

Chinese Language Day is celebrated on April 20, around the time of Guyu (Rain of Millet), the sixth of the 24 solar terms in the traditional Chinese lunisolar calendar. This date honors Cangjie, the legendary figure believed to have invented Chinese characters.

