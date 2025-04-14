Chinese culture fair hosted in Cameroon for upcoming Chinese Language Day

Xinhua) 08:55, April 14, 2025

A teacher guides participants in guessing the meaning of oracle bone scripts at the Confucius Institute at the University of Yaounde II in Soa, Cameroon, April 12, 2025.

The Confucius Institute at the University of Yaounde II hosted a vibrant Chinese culture fair on Saturday to mark the upcoming United Nations Chinese Language Day, observed annually on April 20.

The event drew local students and language enthusiasts with immersive activities, including Chinese tea tasting, calligraphy rubbing, shadow play performances, oracle bone script games, and Chinese character puzzles. (Xinhua/Kepseu)

Local students and Chinese language enthusiasts sing a Chinese song together at the Confucius Institute at the University of Yaounde II in Soa, Cameroon, April 12, 2025.

Local students and Chinese language enthusiasts experience Chinese tea art at the Confucius Institute at the University of Yaounde II in Soa, Cameroon, April 12, 2025.

Local students and Chinese language enthusiasts make printing blocks for calligraphy rubbing at the Confucius Institute at the University of Yaounde II in Soa, Cameroon, April 12, 2025.

This photo taken on April 12, 2025 shows a display of calligraphy rubbings at the Confucius Institute at the University of Yaounde II, in Soa, Cameroon.

Local students and Chinese language enthusiasts experience Chinese paper cutting at the Confucius Institute at the University of Yaounde II in Soa, Cameroon, April 12, 2025.

