South Sudan's healthcare workers join Chinese language course

Xinhua) 10:19, April 11, 2025

JUBA, April 10 (Xinhua) -- The fifth Chinese language course for medical staff in South Sudan commenced on Thursday, attracting over 70 students eager to learn and seize opportunities that come with proficiency in Mandarin.

In his opening remarks, Yousif Deng Riak Deng, director of programs in the Ministry of Health, encouraged students to seize the opportunity to learn the Chinese language since it helps strengthen the bond between the two countries.

"Medical sector is an important priority area for China-South Sudan cooperation, and this cooperation has yielded fruits that resulted in the establishment of diplomatic relations," Deng said in Juba, the capital of South Sudan.

He added that the medical equipment donated over the years by the Chinese government has tremendously improved the diagnosis and treatment of complicated ailments.

"When our services were not up to standard, a lot of South Sudanese sought medical treatment abroad, but we believe with the donation by China, we are now able to provide various kinds of medical treatment in the country," Deng said.

Huo Ying, charge d'affaires at the Chinese Embassy in South Sudan, said the Chinese language has become popular globally due to extensive and in-depth exchanges and cooperation between Chinese people and global citizens.

Huo said Mandarin has helped South Sudanese youth, especially medical students, better understand China, Chinese culture and development, including China's contribution to world peace.

Isaac Maker, medical director of Juba Teaching Hospital, said the Chinese citizens and their government have continued to provide critical support toward the development of South Sudan since its independence in 2011.

He spoke of the completed phase one of the expansion and modernization project for Juba Teaching Hospital. Meanwhile, the second phase is currently underway, as Maker revealed that the Chinese government donated the first-ever modern CT scan to the hospital.

Du Changyong, leader of the 12th batch of the Chinese medical team, said they have built harmonious relationships with colleagues from Juba Teaching Hospital.

"We have active exchanges and cooperation, learning from each other and making mutual progress. During this period, we have been learning English and the local language from our colleagues at Juba Teaching Hospital; in turn, our colleagues also learn Chinese from us," Du said.

According to the language course timetable, the training will take place every Thursday for a span of two months. Since 2021, the medical staff of Juba Teaching Hospital have been attending Chinese language classes.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)