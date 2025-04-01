Call for submissions: Share your stories about China

The "Me and China" column on People's Daily's international news page welcomes long-term contributions from authors worldwide.

We invite you to share your happy memories of China and its people - whether recounting your experiences in China or interactions with Chinese friends. Make sure your stories are clear, accurate, and engaging.

Entries must be original. Please do not submit the same article multiple times. You can send your work in Chinese or any other language. If your work isn't in Chinese, please include a Chinese or English translation.

Keep your submission under 3,000 characters if it's in Chinese or translated into Chinese. The English version should not exceed 2,500 words. The length of entry in other languages should refer to the character limit in its translated Chinese version. Also, feel free to include photos, videos, or other materials that enrich your story.

Please email your entry to meandchina@peopledaily.cn. Put "Me and China" in the email subject and include a contact number.

