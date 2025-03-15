Chinese spelling bee contest held at Kenyan varsity to promote cultural exchanges

Xinhua) 11:08, March 15, 2025

NAIROBI, March 14 (Xinhua) -- The United States International University-Africa (USIU-A), a private university located on the outskirts of Nairobi, the capital of Kenya, hosted the sixth edition of the Chinese Spelling Bee Competition on Friday.

More than 100 students from primary, secondary, and tertiary institutions participated in the competition, showcasing their skills in written and spoken Mandarin (standard Chinese language). The event also featured speeches by invited dignitaries as well as martial arts and dance performances.

Anthony Karanja, a representative of the Kenya-China Alumni Association, said the annual competition has provided a platform to foster Kenya-China cultural diplomacy and mutual friendship.

The sixth edition of the Chinese Spelling Bee Competition was themed "Simple Words: Big Connections," with the support of Confucius Institutes based in several local public universities and private entities promoting the Chinese language and culture in Kenya.

It was started in 2020 by two local Chinese language teachers, Wanjiku Mbugua, a Mandarin teacher at the USIU-A, and Faith Mworia, director of the Nairobi-based Discovery Chinese Cultural Training Center.

The Chinese spelling bee contest has evolved from an obscure online event during its formative stages to a grand occasion where local youth immerse themselves in the rich culture of the Asian country, according to Wanjiku.

"The spelling bee is actually an edutainment session. We learn and also have fun at the same time," said Wanjiku.

She added that the annual event has brought the Kenyan and Chinese communities closer, while also demonstrating the enthusiasm of local youth to improve their proficiency in Mandarin.

Mworia, who is also the chairperson of the Chinese Language Teachers Association of Kenya, said the number of local children and youth keen to participate in the competition has grown, with many attuned to various aspects of Chinese culture, including cuisine and costumes.

Catherine Ichung'wa, a journalism student at the USIU-A who is also studying the Chinese language, said she was inspired to participate in the competition to interact with fellow students and tutors as well as improve her syllables and intonation.

