Short-term Chinese language training courses opened in Kyrgyzstan

Xinhua) 10:06, March 14, 2025

BISHKEK, March 13 (Xinhua) -- Short-term intensive training courses for Chinese-speaking guides and interpreters opened in the Kyrgyz capital of Bishkek, the Department of Tourism under the Ministry of Economy of Kyrgyzstan said on Thursday.

The courses were organized by the Kyrgyz-Chinese Institute of Kyrgyz National University jointly with the country's Department of Tourism, which initiated the courses in response to the growing demand for qualified specialists in the tourism sector.

The event on the occasion of the opening of training courses was attended by representatives of the Department of Tourism, the tourism industry, teachers and students of the country's leading universities - Bishkek State University, Kyrgyz National University and Academy of Tourism.

The development of the tourism industry is impossible without high-quality training of personnel, said Nazgul Akzholova, representative of the Department of Tourism.

"China remains one of Kyrgyzstan's key partners in economic cooperation, and the flow of tourists from China continues to grow," she said. "In this regard, one of the priority tasks is to create favorable conditions for training of tourism industry specialists. The launch of these courses is a significant step towards strengthening Kyrgyzstan's position as an attractive and popular destination for tourists from China."

In his welcoming speech, Professor Dogdurbek Chontoev, Rector of Kyrgyz National University, emphasized that the university always strives to meet the requirements of the labor market and actively supports initiatives aimed at training highly qualified specialists.

Representatives of the tourism industry expressed their readiness to cooperate with graduates, emphasizing that high-quality training of guides and interpreters will improve the level of service and contribute to the development of tourism in Kyrgyzstan.

