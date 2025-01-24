Confucius Institute to start Chinese language course at Botswana secondary school

Xinhua) 10:52, January 24, 2025

A signing ceremony of a Memorandum of Understanding is held in Gaborone, Botswana, on Jan. 23, 2025. (Photo by Tshekiso Tebalo/Xinhua)

GABORONE, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) -- The Confucius Institute at the University of Botswana (CIUB) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Livingstone Kolobeng College (LKC) on Thursday to introduce Chinese as a second language at the secondary school.

As a result of the partnership, LKC becomes Botswana's first secondary school to offer Chinese language instruction as part of a Cambridge examination curriculum.

Speaking at the signing ceremony in Gaborone, Botswana's capital, LKC Principal Jeff Ramsay hailed the MoU as a significant step toward the school's goal of becoming a global leader in international education.

"The program serves to enhance the intellectual life, cultural development, and contribution to increased academic exposure and cooperation between the two educational institutions," said Ramsay.

The initiative aims to deepen the international curriculum, promote mutual understanding, and enhance students' cultural awareness, preparing them for global opportunities and careers, particularly in China, he added.

Pu Durong, Chinese director of the CIUB, noted that the initiative would benefit both institutions and transform LKC into a standout school with Chinese language features, making it more attractive to students and parents.

He emphasized that students will also have the opportunity to participate in the annual Chinese Bridge tournament for secondary school students, where they can compete globally in Chinese language and culture.

