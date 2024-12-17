Chinese class restarted for Nepali journalists

Li Shuangcheng, director of the Confucius Institute at Kathmandu University, addresses the opening ceremony of a Chinese class for Nepalese journalists at the Confucius Institute in Lalitpur, Nepal, Dec. 16, 2024. The Chinese class was relaunched on Monday for 40 Nepalese journalists from different media outlets. (Photo by Sulav Shrestha/Xinhua)

KATHMANDU, Dec. 16 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese class was relaunched on Monday for 40 Nepalese journalists from different media outlets.

In addition to basic Chinese language knowledge, special courses catering to journalistic work were offered as well, said Li Shuangcheng, director of the Confucius Institute at Kathmandu University.

Addressing the opening ceremony held at the Confucius Institute situated in Lalitpur, Li noted that Chinese cultural elements were integrated into the course, allowing the learners to appreciate the charm of Chinese culture and enhance their comprehensive understanding of Chinese society and people.

Kishor Shrestha, chairman of the Nepal-China Media Forum, recalled that the Chinese class was first started in May 2019 and had to be halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sharing his own experiences, Shrestha urged the learners to learn both the Chinese language and characters, stressing that Chinese is becoming an international language gradually.

"The Chinese language is one of the most spoken languages in the world and I'm really excited to be a part of this class," said Shristi Kafle, one of the learners.

"I believe that if I master this language, it will help me understand China, Chinese history and Chinese society better, and it will also help me to enhance my reporting skills about China," she added.

