Top 10 Chinese buzzwords of 2024 unveiled

Xinhua) 10:24, December 09, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 7 (Xinhua) -- "China Travel," "Paris Olympics" and "New Quality Productive Forces" are among the "top 10 Chinese buzzwords" of 2024, the National Language Resources Monitoring and Research Center announced Saturday.

The list, as part of the yearly event "Chinese language review 2024," also included "Artificial Intelligence," "Fostering Virtue and Educating People," "Global South," "Trade-in," "Low-altitude Economy," "Future Industries" and "New Professions."

Six of the 10 buzzwords are about new trends in the economy, while "Fostering Virtue and Educating People" is a slogan highlighted at a national education conference held in September as the fundamental task of education development.

The "top 10 Chinese buzzwords" are based on the national language resources monitoring corpus, which boasts a corpus scale of over 1 billion Chinese characters.

The "Chinese language review 2024" will also see the release of "top 10 online slang terms," "top 10 new words" and "character and word of the year."

