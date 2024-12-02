71 Turkish students awarded scholarships for Chinese language proficiency

Xinhua) 15:47, December 02, 2024

ISTANBUL, Dec. 1 (Xinhua) -- Seventy-one Turkish university students were awarded a consul general scholarship on Saturday for their proficiency in the Chinese language.

The award ceremony drew around 100 students and teachers from different universities.

In his speech, Wei Xiaodong, consul general of China in Istanbul, thanked the students for their passion for the Chinese language and culture, stressing the importance of such initiatives in strengthening bilateral ties.

He said that the scholarship program not only supports the academic development of Turkish students but also fosters mutual understanding and cooperation between China and Türkiye.

Ipek Kayaalp, an award-winning student from Okan University in Istanbul, said the scholarship marks a new beginning for her. Having studied Chinese for five years, Kayaalp has visited China twice.

"After my graduation, I plan to fully embrace this opportunity and return to China to continue my education and career," Kayaalp said.

Since its inception in 2017, the program has granted scholarships to over 500 Turkish students. In addition to financial support, the consulate provides award-winning students with opportunities to visit and study in China.

