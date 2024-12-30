Feature: 13-year-old girl's Chinese language journey sparks interest in Kenya

NAIROBI, Dec. 28 (Xinhua) -- Mirriam Wambui, a 13-year-old student, speaks Chinese with the confidence of a seasoned linguist despite having only two years of exposure to the language.

Wambui's talent is evident. She won the national title in the Chinese Bridge competition in Kenya, ranked sixth in Africa, and placed in the top 30 globally at the 17th Chinese Bridge Chinese Proficiency Competition for Foreign Secondary School Students held in Tianjin, China, on Oct. 28.

"I was thrilled to be announced the winner during the Chinese Bridge Kenya edition competition, especially since I only had two weeks to prepare after enrolling in the competition quite late," Wambui told Xinhua in a recent interview.

Wambui's journey with the Chinese language began through her eldest brother, who traveled to China in 2015 to pursue a Master's degree in Chinese. When he returned to visit their family in Kahawa Sukari, northeast of Nairobi, in 2019, Wambui was captivated by his fluency in Chinese and intrigued by China's manufacturing prowess.

"My brother came back with a cellphone I had never seen before, and everything he brought, including electronics, was made in China. I became curious about this country that seemed to produce so much," she said with a giggle.

Inspired, Wambui enrolled in Chinese language classes at Sukari Presbyterian Junior Secondary School two years ago. In May 2024, she made a bold request to her Chinese teacher: she wanted to join the team representing her school in the Chinese Bridge competition.

"My teacher was shocked because it was just two weeks until the competition. All along, I had been waiting to be chosen, but when it became clear that I wasn't, I decided to ask for the opportunity because I believed in myself," she recalled.

Wambui's belief in herself paid off. She impressed the judges with her speech, essay and performance at the competition held at Kenyatta University, Kenya's second-oldest university.

"I won a laptop, a trophy and a fully sponsored two-week trip to China. It was so exciting," she said.

In October, Wambui traveled to China with her teacher, an experience she describes with delight. "I loved it. The people were so welcoming, everyone was so nice," she said.

Her success has inspired other students at her school to take up Chinese. According to her teacher, Charity Atunga, Chinese is now the most popular of the three optional languages offered, with 90 out of 200 students choosing to learn it.

Atunga, who has four years of experience teaching Chinese, said that the language's popularity is growing rapidly in Kenyan schools.

"There's a lot of support from parents and the school administration, which makes the learning experience positive. The students also see the benefits, such as scholarships," said Atunga, who has accompanied two of her students to China.

Atunga herself is a beneficiary of Chinese language scholarships. After studying in China, she worked for several Chinese businesses and educational institutions before becoming a teacher.

Salome Nyambura, director of Kenyatta University's Confucius Institute, called Wambui's achievement a proud moment for Kenya.

"It's a testament to the growing interest in Chinese culture and language in Kenya," Nyambura said, highlighting a new crash program at the university for teachers wanting to learn Chinese. "The classes are full, showing a strong desire to introduce Chinese programs in schools."

Kenyatta University, partnered with Shandong Normal University, hosts the Chinese Bridge competition for high school students across the country. Through this partnership, more than 300 Kenyan students have traveled to China.

"I want to become an ambassador in the future and learn more about Chinese language and culture," said Wambui, who has been awarded a six-month scholarship in China.

