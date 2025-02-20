Chinese language teacher training center opened in Ghana

Xinhua) 10:04, February 20, 2025

ACCRA, Feb. 19 (Xinhua) -- The Center for Language Education and Cooperation (CLEC) and the University of Cape Coast (UCC) in Ghana on Wednesday opened a training center for local Chinese language teachers in West Africa.

Addressing the opening ceremony, Hu Zhiping, deputy director of CLEC, said the demand for learning Chinese in Africa has surged in recent years, driven by growing political, economic, and cultural ties between China and African countries.

Hu highlighted West Africa as one of the most dynamic and promising regions for Chinese language development, with an increasing number of schools offering Chinese courses.

"However, the increasing demand for qualified teachers has outpaced the supply of Chinese teachers and volunteers dispatched from China," he said, adding that through this collaborative effort, the center aims to systematically train more local Chinese teachers, fostering the sustainable development of Chinese language education across the region.

Denis Aheto, vice president of UCC, hailed the center's opening as a pivotal step towards advancing educational excellence, cultural exchange, and international collaboration within the region.

Aheto noted that China's global influence continues to grow, and Ghana has seen a marked increase in students and professionals pursuing Chinese language studies due to its rising relevance.

"The establishment of this training center is not merely the launch of a physical space. It represents the realization of the vision to bridge cultures, strengthen educational partnerships, and equip local teachers with the necessary skills to teach Chinese effectively across West Africa," he said.

The event also featured the signing of a memorandum of understanding between UCC and CLEC, formalizing their cooperation.

