Zimbabwean students showcase language skills at Chinese character contest

Xinhua) 15:49, March 29, 2025

HARARE, March 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese language learners in Zimbabwe demonstrated their skills on Friday at the second edition of the Chinese Character Hero Contest, held in Harare, the country's capital.

Students from primary schools, high schools and colleges showcased their reading and comprehension abilities in the competition, organized by the Confucius Institute at the University of Zimbabwe. The event aimed to inspire enthusiasm for learning Chinese among participants.

Discent Jingo, a student at the University of Zimbabwe who won the college students' segment, said preparing for the competition was challenging but ultimately rewarding.

"The preparation was not easy. It was difficult because you need to understand the traditional evolution of Chinese characters. It requires focus and concentration, but I am happy that my efforts have paid off," he said.

He said that learning Chinese presents opportunities for local students, particularly with the growing Zimbabwe-China cooperation, which has increased interest in the language.

"My motivation for learning Chinese comes from the opportunities it has provided me. So far, I have been connected to Chinese scholarships and even job offers," he said.

Rutendo Ndoma, who won the high school students' segment for the second time, beamed with joy as she received her award. The 17-year-old said learning Chinese has been both fulfilling and rewarding.

"I have not given up because I find learning Chinese really interesting and fun. It gives me something to look forward to every day," she said.

In his welcome address, Fainos Mangena, dean of the Faculty of Arts and Humanities at the University of Zimbabwe, emphasized the importance of language learning in a globalized world, saying that Zimbabweans must be able to interact and conduct business with all nations, particularly China.

"The ever-growing global influence of China and the increasing business ties between China and Zimbabwe make it essential to break communication barriers and foster mutual understanding of each other's language and culture," Mangena said.

