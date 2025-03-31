"Chinese Bridge" show for primary school students held in Mongolia

Xinhua) 14:28, March 31, 2025

ULAN BATOR, March 31 (Xinhua) -- The 3rd "Chinese Bridge" show for primary school students was held on Friday in Ulan Bator, Mongolia's capital.

This year's show was organized with the theme "Let's learn Chinese in a fun way." It is part of a series of events to celebrate the UN Chinese Language Day in Mongolia.

A total of 24 finalists from eight schools across Mongolia competed in the final round of the "Chinese Bridge" show in two categories: a theme speech and a talent performance.

Oyunjargal Khurelbaatar, a 4th-grade student from the Confucius Classroom at Yucai Chinese School in Ulan Bator, won the championship. She will have the opportunity to represent Mongolia in the finals in China.

Li Zhi, a counselor at the Chinese Embassy in Mongolia, said that the Chinese language is not only the key to understanding Chinese culture, but also a bridge connecting the people of China and Mongolia.

He encouraged students to take this competition as a starting point, continue to work hard to learn Chinese well, and become promoters of China-Mongolia friendship and practitioners of cultural exchanges.

The show, hosted by the Chinese Embassy in Mongolia and organized by the Confucius Institute at the National University of Mongolia (NUM), aims to provide Mongolian primary school students with a dream stage to showcase their Chinese proficiency and Chinese talents, inspire children's enthusiasm to explore China, and witness the thriving growth of the new generation of China-Mongolia friendship.

