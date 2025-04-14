Cook Islands Confucius Classroom celebrates int'l Chinese Language Day

Xinhua) 11:22, April 14, 2025

WELLINGTON, April 13 (Xinhua) -- The Confucius Classroom at the University of the South Pacific's Cook Islands campus has marked International Chinese Language Day with a vibrant celebration featuring traditional crafts, music, and cuisine.

The event offered an immersive cultural experience that highlighted the richness of the Chinese language and its cultural heritage through calligraphy, opera, and musical performances, organizers said Friday.

The celebration began with a traditional prayer in the Cook Islands Maori language, honoring local customs. Participants then joined Chinese teachers in creating "Calligraphy Lacquer Fans."

Starting with elegant Chinese characters such as "Blessing," "Benevolence and Harmony," "Peace and Happiness," and "Peace is Blessing," guests practiced calligraphy on white paper fans before painting them with vibrant lacquer.

The hands-on experience was followed by a captivating musical segment, which included performances of ancient Chinese songs and selections inspired by Peking Opera.

Culinary culture also took center stage. A highlight for many was the Chinese stewed noodles, handmade on site by Chinese teacher Zhao Shuang, alongside hot pot dishes that delighted attendees.

"I'm so happy to taste your hometown specialty noodles. They're so unique and delicious," one student told Zhao.

Tutal Vakalalabure, a foreign service officer at the Cook Islands Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Immigration, praised the event, saying it "gave us a sense of the true vitality of language and culture."

More than 20 students and their families from the Confucius Classroom took part in the celebration, held in recognition of United Nations Chinese Language Day, which is observed annually on April 20.

